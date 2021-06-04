WATCH: After Allu Arjun, David Warner Entertains Fans in Tiger Shroff Avatar

David Warner is already popular in India and he is getting even more popular by the day, thanks to his brand new videos on Instagram. Only recently he superimposed his face on actor Allu Arjun and now he did it to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The song that he experimented with belongs to ‘Student of the Year 2.’ Check out the hilarious video:

So hilarious was the video that several Aussie cricketers couldn’t help but post emojis.

Warner recently returned to Australia from India after the IPL was cancelled due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Warner Takes Allu Arjun Avatar

Australia batting superstar David Warner continues to entertain his fans despite the IPL 2021 being suspended. Apart from his on-field exploits, Warner has made his reputation of an entertainer on social media as he regularly creates deepfake videos of himself as Indian actors dancing on various songs.

That has only increased his popularity among the Indian fans. Continuing the streak, the left-handed batter has now imposed his face on Allu Arjun, recreating the song Ramuloo Ramulaa and the clip has gone viral on Instagram.

“one post and I get a million requests!! Do we know this?? One of my favourite songs #india #music #telugu @alluarjunonline” the 34-year-old wrote alongside the post.

While the fans lapped up the post, Warner’s wife raised an important question. “Are you bored in quarantine?” she asked.

Warner is currently undergoing quarantine in Sydney after returning home from India via Maldives. He was in India for the IPL 2021 which was suspended midway through the season earlier this month after several players and officials began testing positive for the coronavirus.

