MI vs RCB IPL 2020 - WATCH: After India Selection Snub; Suryakumar Yadav's Timely Reminder That He Can Get the Job Done

- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
BLR
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Mumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd ODI - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
MI vs RCB IPL 2020 - WATCH: After India Selection Snub; Suryakumar Yadav's Timely Reminder That He Can Get the Job Done
While Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion has been criticised by many former cricketers, fact remains that the 30-year-old has been kept waiting again, despite solid performances.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 29, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
While Varun Chakravarthy's surprise inclusion, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant's ommissions from the Indian squads for the Australia tour grabbed the headlines following the national selectors announcing a jumbo touring party, Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav endured yet another snub. While his exclusion has been criticised by many former cricketers, fact remains that the 30-year-old has been kept waiting again, despite solid performances. Kumar has been a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket and India's representational sides in recent times averaging over 50 in all three formats during the 2019-20 season, alongside Shubman Gill; and yet he has been unable to breakthrough. Among various arguments is if Chakravarthy can be picked for an India squad based on his IPL performance and KL Rahul can get a recall to the Test squad again on IPL form, what has stopped selectors from adding the Mumbai middle-order batsman to at least one of the squads.
This IPL edition, he has averaged over 40 with the bat in 12 games and on Wednesday took his team, Mumbai Indians, home with an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, sending yet another reminder that he can get the job done. And if that knock was not enough, Kumar ensured that his reaction post the victory was seen clearly. After hitting the winning runs - an authoritative drive for four off Mohammed Siraj - Kumar gestured to the dressing room asking, if he did alright; followed by another gesture, which one would assume meant he's handled the situation.
WATCH - The Suryakumar Yadav Silent Stare at Virat Kohli That Spoke a Thousand Words
The clip went viral on social media with fans coming out in support of Kumar. To makes matters more intriguing, earlier in the game Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen trying to sledge Kumar, who in turn walked away further fuelling conspiracy theories. The banter, not much of it actually, also went viral on social media, with many calling Kohli's act shameful. Further, coming out in support of the batsman was MI's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard who stated that he is 'very very close' to an Indian selection, while coach of the Indian men's team, Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to ask him to stay strong and patient.
WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SURYAKUMAR'S KNOCK HERE:
PS: Fastforward to 2:50 for Kumar's reaction
Kumar himself did not divulge in the selection matter while speaking to the host broadcasters Star Sports during the post-match, but he did mention that finishing a game was something he wanted to do for a long time. "I was looking to finish the game since a long time. And sitting back in the [hotel] room I was thinking how do I do it? So I wanted to learn what my game is exactly, and just go out there and finish the game for the team," he said.
