Watch: Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

KL Rahul’s form has been a major talking point during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. While Rohit Sharma’s team India have taken a 2-0 lead in the series, thus retaining the coveted trophy, Rahul’s performances have come under the scanner.

While India’s squad for the remaining two upcoming Tests was announced, Rahul was retained despite question marks over his lack of runs, which led to a full-fledged social media debate between former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra.

While Rahul was subsequently sacked as India’s vice-captain, many former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, and Gautam Gambhir among others have jumped to the Indian opener’s defence.

Ahead of the third Test in Indore’s Holkar Stadium, Rahul was spotted visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

Multiple pictures and videos of the couple who got married to each other earlier in January went viral on social media.

KL Rahul reached Mahakal temple with wife Athiya Shetty before Ind vs Aus 3rd test match in Indore! 🙏❤️pic.twitter.com/dbrQ4Y3njU— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) February 26, 2023

While doubts remain on Rahul’s batting woes, it will be interesting to see if he will feature in India’s playing XI for the third Test. Many reports have claimed that Shubman Gill stands a good chance to replace the 30-year-old.

While there have been plenty of positives for India in the ongoing Test series so far, the former of Rahul and to some extent, Virat Kohli would perhaps trouble some fans.

Interestingly Kohli had also visited many temples in Rishikesh recently, while he was rested from India’s T20 roster.

With a 2-0 lead, India have already successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy for a fourth consecutive time, and thus Rohit can afford to tweak around with some of his players.

The third Test will take place in Indore from March 1-5, while the fourth Test will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

After that, India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting on March 17.

