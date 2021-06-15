Watch Ajinkya Rahane Getting his Basics Right Ahead of the WTC Final Against New Zealand

Team India Test vice-captain is preparing hard by ‘getting his basics right’ in the nets, ahead of the inaugural World Test Champioship (WTC) Final against New Zealand, which is scheduled to start from June 18. Rahane recently shared a video on social media, which shows the right-handed batsman sweating it out for the WTC crown.

On Monday, the Mumbai batsman, who is training for the maiden WTC final, shared a video post on social media. The footage shows the right-handed batsman practise clean hitting the ball right of the middle of his bat. “Getting the basics right ahead of the game," Rahane captioned the video with his 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

Rahane’s latest post garnered close to 4.22 lakh views on the photo-video sharing platform. Several fans and users were impressed by his dedication, wished him luck through emojis, while many other asked him to score a ton in the upcoming Test fixture. Meanwhile, the visitors are currently playing an intra-squad game in Southampton. The Indian contingent landed in Southampton on June 3 and underwent a three-day mandatory hard quarantine before being allowed to start training.

In the meantime, New Zealand romped to a two-Test series victory (1-0) after Tom Latham sealed a 38-run chase against England, in Birmingham. The Kiwi’s will now head to Southampton and will be subjected to regular testing post-arrival.

Both New Zealand and India are in the first and second places in the ICC Test rankings, separated by just two points. The cricket powerhouses will clash in the WTC Final, in which the winners will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. The runners-up will be awarded USD 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition.

Additionally, the team finishing third and fourth in the ICC World Test Championship Standings will get USD 450,000 and USD 350,000 respectively. While, the team that finishes fifth gets USD 200,000 and remaining four teams will receive a prize money of USD 100,000 each.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here