WATCH - Ajinkya Rahane Given Hero's Welcome in Mumbai After Successful Australia Tour

Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a stunning 2-1 series win in Australia, returned home to a hero's welcome from fans in Mumbai. Rahane arrived in Mumbai with four other India players and was given a grand reception by locals.

Rahane had taken over from Virat Kohli after the first Test, with the regular India captain returning home on paternity leave. Rahane took over with India 0-1 down and then led the team to wins in Melbourne and Brisbane and a fighting draw in Sydney. Rahane has now captained India in five Tests and has won four of them.

India's series winning captian Ajinkya Rahane receiving a grand welcome as he returns back home in Mumbai. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bc22dizSYL — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) January 21, 2021

Players who landed in Mumbai via Dubai after the Australia tour will have to go for compulsory home quarantine. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal told CNN News 18 that the RT-PCR test and home quarantine is mandatory for all and no exception has been made for the team

As per covid norms applicable at Mumbai airport, the team has been asked to go for home quarantine.

Team India players Rohit Sharma, Rahane, Ravi Shastri, Prithvi Shaw and other team players and team management members arrived at Mumbai airport from Fly Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am.

Rahane, Shastri, star batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur and opener Prithvi Shaw landed in Mumbai, while Brisbane Test hero Rishabh Pant arrived in Delhi early this morning.

T Natarajan, who was originally picked as a net bowler but became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the tour, landed in Bengaluru and is on his way to his village in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

The players from Chennai, including veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, rookie Washington Sundar and bowling coach Bharat Arun are currently in Dubai and are expected to reach the country early morning on Friday.

On arrival in Mumbai, Rahane, Shastri, Rohit, Shardul and Shaw were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials, including President Vijay Patil and Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik, Amit Dani and Umesh Khanvilka.