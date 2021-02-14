IND vs ENG: WATCH - Ajith Fans Ask Moeen Ali for Valimai Updates, Hilarious Video Goes Viral After an entire year, fans are back in the stadium to support Team India, as they are taking on England at the second Test in Chennai. But it isn't just cricket, that is on fans' mind. Superstar Ajith's upcoming movie 'Valimai' has been much in talk off late. It was during the day one of the second Test between these two teams that excited fans asked England all-rounder Moeen Ali, about the movie update.

As expected, Ali did not understand as to what the fans asked, and waved his hand. The video has gone viral now.

WATCH -

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test century -- his first one year and after eight innings -- to help India reach the 300 for six wickets on the first day of the second Test against England at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahene scored 67 while

Rishabh Pant was batting on 33 at close. The other unbeaten batsman was debutant Axar Patel, who was on five, on a pitch that had started assisting spin from the first hour of the day.

Sharma's counter-attacking 161 (off 231 balls, 18x4s, 2x6s) and his 162-run partnership with Rahane (149 balls, 9x4s) helped India recover following a poor start after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. Later in the day, Pant (56 balls, 5x4s, 1x6) put up a 35-run stand with R. Ashwin (13). Axar has so far played seven balls so far and hit one boundary. India, who lost three wickets in the first session, didn't lose any in the second session and both Sharma and Rahane handled the England bowlers with ease.

Sharma, who was struggling to get a big score since his return to Test cricket last month, took the attack to the English bowlers in a confident manner. The 33-year-old batsman raced to 80 off 78 deliveries (13x4s, 1x6) to take India to 106 for three wickets at lunch despite India losing three wickets.

On a pitch that aided turn early on, England introduced left-arm spinner Jack Leach as early as the eighth over of the match. Sharma, however, looked in control and put India in the driver's seat before a couple of wickets late in the first session gave Joe Root's team some relief.

India had lost Shubman Gill early with the team still to open its account. But then Sharma and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (21) shared an 85-run partnership for the second wicket to help India move into a commanding position. The partnership was dominated by Sharma as he unleashed his strokes.