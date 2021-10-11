WATCH: Akash Ambani Cheers Mumbai Indians On Video Call After Their IPL 2021 Exit

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians failed to qualify to the playoffs round this year. The Rohit Sharma-led team finished fifth on the IPL14 points table and lost the playoff berth to Kolkata Knight Riders, who had equal points (14) but a superior net run rate. While the elimination was obviously very disappointing for the players and fans, Akash Ambani cheered his team with a pep talk on video call after the last league stage match with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A clip of this video was shared by the Mumbai-based franchise on their social media pages. Thanking the players and support staff for their contribution, Akash said that he did not have too many regrets even after elimination because MI historically has been a very successful franchise.

Akash added that winning back-to-back trophies was not a small feat and it will be remembered as the most successful cycle of IPL.

Concluding the video, Akaksh emphasized that MI was more like a family and no matter what happens in future, the family aspect of the franchise is going to be intact.

“This team does feel like a family." 💙Akash Ambani thanks the players and the support staff for their contribution and resounds our #OneFamily philosophy!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/vNeOxV7IDo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 9, 2021

Though MI failed to deliver a consistent performance this year, the franchise ended the tournament with two back to back victories in the league stage. In its last IPL 14 match, MI posted a total of 235/9 batting first against SunRisers Hyderabad. This included powerful innings from Ishan Kishan (84 off 32 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 off 40 balls).

MI needed to win this match by at least 170 runs in order to qualify for the playoff, however, SRH in its reply made 193/8. Though MI won the match, it got eliminated from the playoff race on the basis of net run rate.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier to march on their way to the final of IPL 14. This is CSK’s 9th qualification to the IPL final.

