Watch: Aleem Dar Takes Stiff Blow On His Backside After Being Hit By Haider Ali Pull Shot | WATCH

Pakistan and England faced each other in the 6th game of the of the seven-match T20I series on September 30. This was a must-win game for the visitors as Pakistan were leading in the series 3-2. Emotions ran high as both the teams strived hard to register a win in the crucial T20I. During the match, umpire Aleem Dar bore the brunt of the high-voltage clash.

Dar took a rather painful blow on his backside while officiating the match in in Lahore. The incident occurred when Dar was standing at square leg during the 6th over of Pakistan’s innings. Pakistan’s Haider Ali went for a pull off the bowling of Richard Gleeson. Ali hit the ball straight in the direction of the umpire.

Aleem Dar had a split second to react and tried swerving around to steer clear of the ball, but to no avail. The ball ended up hitting Dar on the back of his left thigh. Fortunately Dar wasn’t seriously injured because of the blow. After getting hit by the ball, Dar gave a sheepish smile as the play carried on as normal. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared the light-hearted incident on Twitter. While sharing the video, PCB wrote, “Ouch!”

Batting first, Pakistan lost the crucial wickets of Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood early in the powerplay. Babar Azam rose to the occasion and played a captain’s knock to steady the ship. Riding on the back of Babar’s 87 off 59 balls, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 169 on the board.

While it looked like Pakistan will be able to defend the target of 170 runs, England’s Phil Salt had some other ideas. The young wicketkeeper-batter played a blistering knock of 88 runs off just 41 balls. Salt was ably supported by Alex Hales and Dawid Malan as England produced a masterful chase to win the match by eight wickets.

The series is now tantalizingly poised at 3-3 and the last match promises to be a thrilling contest. The series decider will be played on October 2 in Lahore.

