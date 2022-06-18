Watch: All 26 Sixes Struck by England Batters During Their Record-breaking Display in Amstelveen

England’s men cricket team on Friday shattered plenty of records as they racked up a humongous 498/4 during the first ODI against the Netherlands in Amstelveen. The innings total is the highest ever in the history of ODIs – men or women – and also the most by any team in List A cricket.

Four English batters feasted on the hapless Dutch bowlers with three of them hitting a century each while one finishing with a blistering half-century. Jos Buttler blasted an unbeaten 70-ball 162 , Dawid Malan hit 109-ball 125 while Phil Salt made 93-ball 122.

Liam Livingstone then broke the record for the fastest fifty by an Englishman in ODI cricket, reaching there in just 17 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 66 off 22.

In all England hit 36 fours and 26 sixes and in the process became the first team to score 300 runs through boundaries in an ODI – they made an exact 300.

They also broke the record for most sixes by a team in an ODI by sending the ball over the boundary 26 times – one better than the previous record of 25 which incidentally was also set by England at the 2019 ODI World Cup against Afghanistan.

Watch all the 26 sixes struck by England during their record-breaking display with the bat:

All 26 sixes from our new world record Batting from a different planet.

In reply, Netherlands were bowled out for 266 in 49.4 overs as England stormed to a massive 232-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Buttler reached his hundred in just 47 deliveries and he thus became the first batter in ODIs to score a century thrice in 50 or less balls.

He also came close to breaking another record – the fastest 150 in ODIs – which continues to be held by AB de Villiers. He took 65 deliveries to reach 150 which is just one more than De Villiers.

Buttler admitted he’s in the form of his life. “Certainly feels like the form of my life, the IPL was brilliant, absolutely loved it and came back here. The World T20 went well, the Ashes was tough but no cricket for two months was refreshing,” he said during the post-match presentation after collecting his player-of-the-match award.

