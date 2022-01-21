WATCH: Andre Russell Gets Run-Out in Bizarre Way as 'One Throw Managed Two Direct Hits'

In the second match of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell became the victim of a bizarre run-out on Friday. Russell, who played for The Minister Group Dhaka, scored just 7 before getting run out in an unusual way against Khulna Tigers.

The prolific all-rounder came out to bat at no.5 and took a single off the first delivery he faced followed by a six on second, however, his luck ran out on the third. It was the 15th over of the innings when Russell guided the ball behind square on the off-side to steal a single. Mahmudullah, who was batting alongside Russell, was running on the danger end, Khulna Tigers fielder Tanzid Hassan took aim at the stumps at the wicketkeeper’s end.

The ball hit directly onto the stumps but Mahmudullah crossed the line at the right time and then came the big twist. After hitting the stumps the keeper’s end, the ball changed the direction and it directly hits the non-striker end where Russell was short of the crease. The Windies all-rounder was looking behind to check on his partner, but he himself got run-out after the ball got deflected from the keeper’s end.

Despite, Russell’s bizarre dismissal, Dhaka managed to post a formidable total of 183/6 in 20 overs courtesy of crucial knocks from Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad and Mahmudullah.

The league is played in a double round-robin format with each team facing the other twice during the league stage followed by three playoff games and the final to be played across the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The final of the tournament is scheduled for February 18.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here