Watch: Anil Kumble, Wasim Jaffer Singing Bollywood Songs During Karaoke Night

Ahead of the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 in UAE, Punjab Kings’ coach Wasim Jaffer and head coach Anil Kumble were seen participating in a karaoke night organised by their franchise. The video of their performance has been shared on the official Instagram handle of PBKS.

The duo can be seen singing Hindi songs together.

Kumble, in a light brown pair of shorts along with a dark green polo t-shirt teams up with Wasim, wearing navy blue lowers with grey round neck t-shirt, for the impromptu singing session.

The now-viral video is has crossed 1.5 lakh views on Instagram alone. Captioning the video, the Punjab Kings team said, “Two cricketing legends on a different wicket!”

Previously, the Delhi Capitals franchise too organised a team bonding exercise in which they played games and held a karaoke event. The purpose of organising an evening like that was to ensure that the players and members are not stressed and able to spend some quality time with each other inside the team bio-bubbles.

Come for the Dumb Charades fun, stay for Karaoke and a masterful #VaathiComing performance 💙🕺🏼An unforgettable night of laughter and camaraderie, watch the full Team Bonding session here 👉🏼 https://t.co/k932jm2x6v#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/1TEbOQHtPc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 11, 2021

Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, September 21. The two sides will meet at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 pm IST.

The team led by KL Rahul is presently at the sixth position with three wins and six points from eight matches. Before the IPL 2021 was postponed, the team lost against Delhi Capitals on May 2 by seven wickets.

Mayank Agarwal was chosen as the player of the match for scoring 99 runs from 58 balls.

