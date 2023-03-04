Watch: AP Dhillion's Jam Session With Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol Ahead of WPL Opening Ceremony

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin its journey today, March 4, following a glittery opening ceremony at the Dy Patil Stadium in Mumbai. A number of celebrities including Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Punjabi singer-composer AP Dhillion are set to entertain fans with their performances at the opening ceremony of the tournament. Ahead of the event, AP Dhillion met Indian cricketing stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol in the locker room. The meeting was followed by a casual jam session. The cricketers sang a popular Punjabi track in front of Dhillion with Jemimah strumming an acoustic guitar like a pro musician.

🔊 Sound 🔛Locker room jam session ft. @JemiRodrigues, @imharleenDeol & @apdhillxn 🎸 🎤 Catch him perform LIVE at the grand opening ceremony at the D Y Patil Stadium tonight ✨#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/z1HWFD5kin — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

After completing their performance, Jemimah and Harleen insisted AP Dhillion sing a Punjabi track and the singer could not refuse. He went on to perform one of his well-known songs. Jemimah, who supported Dhillion with the guitar tunes, made cheeky remarks towards the end of the video. “You have a lovely voice. I think you can become a very big singer in future,” she joked.

Jemimah Rodrigues will represent Delhi Capitals in the first WPL season, while Harleen Deol will play for Gujarat Giants. Jemimah grabbed a great deal in the auction as she joined Delhi for a price tag of Rs 2.2 crore. She has also been appointed the vice-captain of the Delhi unit. On the other hand, Gujarat signed Harleen for a comparatively less value. The 24-year-old cricketer was sold at her base price of Rs 40 lakh.

Both Jemimah and Harleen were part of the Indian squad that suffered a disappointing elimination from the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa last month. In the semi-final against Australia, Jemimah played a gutsy knock of 43 runs off 24 deliveries before Darcie Brown sent her off. One poor shot led to her fall and India eventually lost the game by just 5 runs. Meanwhile, Harleen got to play a couple of warm-up matches but failed to earn any opportunity to feature in India’s starting eleven during the main event.

The first game of the Women’s Premier League will see Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians taking on Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants on Saturday at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

