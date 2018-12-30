WATCH: Archie Schiller Leads Post-game Handshake With Indian Team

Cricket Australia shared a video in which Schiller can be seen greeting the Indian team, making it a memorable game for the youngster.
"Onya Archie! What a week he's had leading the Aussie team in Melbourne. And great stuff here from the Indian players and match officials after the Test match! #AUSvIND"
Onya Archie! What a week he's had leading the Aussie team in Melbourne.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2018
And great stuff here from the Indian players and match officials after the Test match! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Q0jRn52Jck
The gesture was appreciated by former Australian players including Adam Gilchrist and Dean Jones.
This warms my heart. Well done Australian and Indian Cricket teams. Memories for life for a little boy who has faced much adversity and now has hope and inspiration to tackle any more… https://t.co/KaU30ftHYP— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) December 30, 2018
This is what cricket can do! The respect and delight of all the players and umpires to meet a very special and tough kid! Good luck Archie! https://t.co/Gp1DVaUmhk— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 30, 2018
Schiller, a cricket-crazy youngster who has undergone multiple surgeries due to a heart condition celebrated his seventh birthday on Saturday.
When he was just three months old, it was discovered that Schiller had faulty heart valves, which led to irregular beating of the heart and further life-threatening complications if not monitored and kept in check at all times. He has already undergone thirteen surgeries in his yet short life.
Describing himself as a leg-spinner who models himself after Shane Warne, Archie got the most pleasant surprise when, in the presence of his parents, he was told of his inclusion in the Australian squad for the first Test against India at Adelaide via a video call from Langer.
First Published: December 30, 2018, 11:58 AM IST