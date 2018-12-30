Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
WATCH: Archie Schiller Leads Post-game Handshake With Indian Team

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 30, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Australia's seven-year old 'co-captain' Archie Schiller led the handshakes along with skipper Tim Paine after the third Test in Melbourne.

Cricket Australia shared a video in which Schiller can be seen greeting the Indian team, making it a memorable game for the youngster.

"Onya Archie! What a week he's had leading the Aussie team in Melbourne. And great stuff here from the Indian players and match officials after the Test match! #AUSvIND"




The gesture was appreciated by former Australian players including Adam Gilchrist and Dean Jones.







Schiller, a cricket-crazy youngster who has undergone multiple surgeries due to a heart condition celebrated his seventh birthday on Saturday.

When he was just three months old, it was discovered that Schiller had faulty heart valves, which led to irregular beating of the heart and further life-threatening complications if not monitored and kept in check at all times. He has already undergone thirteen surgeries in his yet short life.

Describing himself as a leg-spinner who models himself after Shane Warne, Archie got the most pleasant surprise when, in the presence of his parents, he was told of his inclusion in the Australian squad for the first Test against India at Adelaide via a video call from Langer.
First Published: December 30, 2018, 11:58 AM IST

