Watch: Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen nail yorkers in Mumbai Indians' practice

Mumbai Indians (MI) youngsters – Arjun Tendulkar and Marco Jansen – have turned the heat up in the practice session with their precise bowling in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the restart of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of the five times IPL champion, the two upcoming cricketers were seen nailing the Yorkers in the nets.“In the blockhole… right on target,” Mumbai Indians wrote in the caption box of the post along with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji and a direct hit emoticon.

The clip starts with Jansen putting bails on and the duo was seen involved in some short of Yorker competition.

Have a look at their bowling here:

The followers of the Rohit Sharma-led outfit were also happy to see their two upcoming cricketers involved in healthy competition.Interestingly, there are also a few similarities between Arjun and Jansen -both of them are uncapped, they are just 21-years-old and they are left-arm fast bowlers. Both are also capable of some hard-hitting in the lower order.

Mumbai acquired Jason’s services in the Indian Premier League (IPL) players’ auction in 2021 for his base price of INR 20 lakhs. He made his debut for Mumbai in IPL 2021 tournament opener against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jason picked two wickets in the match while giving away 28 runs in his allotted four overs as RCB won the game by two wickets. The South African cricketer also featured in Mumbai’s playing XI for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this year.

On the other hand, Arjun is yet to make his debut for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will kick-start the proceedings of the second leg of IPL in UAE on September 19 against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

