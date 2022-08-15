WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Starts Training in Goa Amid Reports of Change in Domestic Team

Amid reports claiming Arjun Tendulkar making a switch from Mumbai to Goa, the southpaw on Sunday shared multiple videos on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen training at Goa Cricket Association’s facility. Several media reports claimed that the son of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is set to play for Goa following a lack of opportunities in Mumbai. Arjun, who is a 22-year-old left-arm all-rounder, hasn’t made his Ranji debut yet but has played a few T20 games in the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Arjun’s training video in Goa has indicated that he’s getting ready to represent Goa in the upcoming season however an official confirmation is yet to come.

According to reports, Tendulkar junior has already applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his home association MCA.

“Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career,” SRT Sports Management said in a statement.

Arjun has so far played two red-ball for the India U-19 against Sri Lanka, three summers back and has featured in the Mumbai probables for the white ball leg of the domestic season even this time. His biggest disappointment has been getting dropped from the Mumbai squad this season without being given a chance to prove his mettle.

People who have monitored his progress feel that the youngster has the right attitude and work ethic but does need consistent game time to showcase what he is capable of. He has recently been a part of Mumbai Indians’ developmental squad that played a lot of T20 games in England.

A senior Goa Cricket Association (GCA) did acknowledge that Tendulkar junior is expected to be considered among the state’s pre-season probables.

“We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent as also add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side. We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball) and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance,” Goa CA president Suraj Lotlikar told PTI.

