WATCH: Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan Indulge in a Fun game, SKY Announces the Winner in Style

India registered a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster Asia Cup encounter on August 28. And, it seems that the Men in Blue are chilling after the high-pressure game.

Visuals of players indulging in some fun games off the field in order to blow off some steam are making rounds on the Internet. Recently, the official Twitter handle of BCCI has shared a delightful video featuring young players like Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Suryakumar Yadav. In the video, Arshdeep and Avesh can be seen taking part in a game involving table tennis.

In the game, both Arshdeep and Avesh had to throw the table tennis balls in disposable glasses. Suryakumar Yadav can be seen in the role of a referee for the light-hearted game. While Avesh managed to put a ball into a cup only once, Arshdeep was successful in doing it twice. At the end of the video, Suryakumar Yadav appeared on camera and boasted of correctly predicting the winner. The Mumbai Indians batter then announced the winner in his own style.

It is worth noting that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are not playing in this Asia Cup. While Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup because of a back injury, Shami was overlooked by the selectors for the all-important tournament. However, it seems like team India is not missing the services of the two veteran bowlers.

India’s bowling attack looked very potent against Pakistan and every bowler was accurate with their line and length. The Indian pace attack was led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The 32-year-old swung the game in India’s favour when he dismissed Babar Azam with a well-directed short ball. The experienced seamer from Meerut, recorded the best bowling figures for an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is with figures of 4/26. Arshdeep and Avesh also picked up some crucial wickets as the Indian bowling attack dismantled the Pakistani batting line-up.

In fact, all 10 wickets of Pakistan fell to India’s fast bowlers. Team management will hope that the Indian pace attack continues with their rich vein of form right throughout the tournament. Pundits believe that both Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan are in contention for playing in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

