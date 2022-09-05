Watch: Arshdeep Singh Takes it Too Easy; Drops a Dolly as India Pay For For the Mistake vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Arshdeep Singh might do well to forget India’s Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage match against Pakistan played in Dubai on Sunday. He dropped a dolly while fielding at the short third man region to give a life to Asif Ali who then went on to apply the finishing touches to help Pakistan seal a thrilling five-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With the match delicately poised after the dismissals of well-set Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali had just joined Khushdil Shah. Pakistan still needed 31 to win off 16 deliveries.

Asif was yet to get off the mark and the young India legspinner Ravi Bishnoi induced a mistake from the big-hitter as he got a top-edge. The ball lobbed to Arshdeep at short third man and he in fact looked quite composed while settling underneath to claim the catch.

Inexplicably, the youngster allowed the ball to burst through his palms and the dropped catch proved decisive. Though it was Arshdeep himself who put and end to Asif’s innings in the final over but by then the Pakistan batter had smashed two fours and a six in 8-ball 16 to leave the equation down to 2 off 2.

New batter Iftikhar Ahmed then struck a couple off the penultimate delivery to take Pakistan over the line.

This was after Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz had set the base for Pakistan’s win with a superb partnership. Rizwan made 71 while Nawaz struck 42 off just 20 deliveries.

Thus Pakistan avenged their defeat to India from last Sunday when the defending champions won by five wickets in what was also a last-over thriller.

The top-two teams from the Super Four stage will qualify for the final.

