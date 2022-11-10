Watch: Arshdeep Singh Plays Mini-golf Ahead of T20 WC Semis

Team India are set to clash against England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. On the eve of the high-stakes match, many Indian players were spotted trying to keep themselves relaxed by engaging in different activities. India’s young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh also kept himself occupied by dabbling in another sport.

India’s in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav shared an interesting video clip on his Instagram Stories where Arshdeep can be seen playing mini golf inside the room. The speedster was donning the India training kit and had a golf club in his hands. Arshdeep was squatting to acquire the right posture and looked absolutely determined to score.

In the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the youngster Arshdeep has taken up the responsibility of leading the Indian pace attack. The 23-year-old is the leading wicket-taker of his side with 10 scalps to his name.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar has been batting in a league of his own and is the second-highest run scorer in the coveted tournament. He is only behind talisman Virat Kohli who is leading the charts with 246 runs at an astounding average of 123.00.

The Rohit Sharma-led side sealed their place in the knockout stages after finishing top of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. Team India have looked formidable with impressive wins over arch-rivals Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. Barring a solitary defeat against South Africa, India have hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament so far.

England recovered impressively after enduring a shocking loss to Ireland in the Super 12 stage. When their match against Australia was washed out, the qualification chances for Jos Buttler’s side looked bleak. But a spirited fightback from the English team, trouncing New Zealand and Sri Lanka, paved their way into the final four.

India will be vying to end their knockout stage jinx in the major tournaments. The men in blue last won an ICC tournament in 2013, against England. Rohit and his men will be hoping for a similar result to make their place in the finals of the T20 World Cup.

