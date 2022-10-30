WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Runs Riot in His First Over, Dismisses Quinton de Kock And Rilee Rossouw

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh ran riot with the ball in his first over during the T20 World Cup clash against South Africa on Sunday. Arshdeep has been in great form with the new ball in the tournament and continued it versus the Proteas by dismissing in-form Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw.

Defending a sub-par target of 134, Arshdeep got a wicket on his first ball of the match as he shaped the ball away from De Kock who edged it behind the stumps to KL Rahul at slip. The South Africa opener has been in great form with the bat in this tournament but it wasn’t his day against India.

The chase in #INDvSA has got off to a start, courtesy Arshdeep Singh’s over! Catch LIVE action from ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/uqkW061P9N — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2022

In the same over, Arshdeep got the better of South Africa’s centurion from the last match Rossouw, this time, he got the ball in for the batter to trap him in front of the wicket. The on-field umpire gave it not out but skipper Rohit Sharma backed his bowler and took the review which worked in India’s favour as Rossouw was dismissed for a duck.



Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls to help India post a decent 133/9 against South Africa in Group 2 match of Super 12s in the Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium.

On a pacy, bouncy pitch, where many batters were made to look ordinary as pacer Lungi Ngidi blew away the Indian top-order with hard lengths and extra bounce to pick 4/29 while Wayne Parnell took 3/15 in a superb Proteas bowling show, Suryakumar fought hard, hitting six fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 170 to bring up his 11th T20I fifty.



Lungi Ngidi dismissed India’s top 3 KL Rahul (9), Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) early to put pressure on them. However, Surya kept his calm in tough conditions and found gaps with his ability to hit 360 degrees. He shared a 52-run stand for the sixth with Dinesh Karthik to revive the Indian innings.

