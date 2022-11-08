WATCH: As Rohit Speaks at Toss, Ashwin Tries to Find His Jacket in Background; Video Garners Over 2 Mn Views

India off-spinner R Ashwin often shows his humorous side on social media. Recently, a hilarious video of Ashwin from India’s final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe has gone viral on Twitter. In the video, Ashwin can be seen sniffing two sweatshirts in order to identify which one is his.

A meme account on Twitter shared the funny clip and wrote, “Ashwin Anna Supremacy. This is the right way to find your clothes.”

The video has spread like wildfire with 1.7 million views on Twitter.

Former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund also reacted to the amusing video. Mukund retweeted the video and wrote, “Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. Ashwin, please enlighten us with your logic for picking the right sweater.”

Several netizens found Ashwin’s action relatable and wondered if he had lived in a hostel during his college days.

One user wrote, “The hostel guy deciding which used underwear is fresh than the other.”

Another added that he too used the same technique to identify which vests he had worn already.

Ashwin has had an ordinary World Cup so far. The legendary off-spinner has taken just six wickets in five Super 12 matches. However, he produced a great performance against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Ashwin took three wickets in his quota of four overs and gave away just 22 runs. In fact, it was Ashwin who dismissed the dangerous-looking Ryan Burl. India will now take on England in the high-stakes semi-final of the T20 World Cup on November 10.

Ashwin has emerged as team India’s first-choice spinner so far. It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will persist with Ashwin in the semi-final as well. They might look to bring in leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Ashwin on an Adelaide pitch which is likely to assist spinners.

