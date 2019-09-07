Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

283/8 (101.2)

England trail by 214 runs
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan lead by 374 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

WATCH | Ashwin is Still India's No.1 Spinner & Should be Part of Team: Kumble

He is still the best spinner that you have. Yes, there have been a few incidents where he has had injuries & not performed to his potential, but Ashwin is your number 1 spinner in the team. He should be a part of the squad, he should be in the playing XI, you have to make a way of getting him in.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
WATCH | Ashwin is Still India's No.1 Spinner & Should be Part of Team: Kumble

GK: Now, this Ashwin situation is quite intriguing for those sitting on the outside. In fact, even the message from the management seems to be that he has fallen in the pecking order when it comes to India picking only the one spinner overseas. What's your view Anil? Do you believe that the decision making is fine, given the performances that Ashwin has had over the last year and a half or do you believe that India needs to find a way to get him back into the XI, especially in these overseas Test matches?

AK: He is still the best spinner that you have. Yes, there have been a few incidents where he has had injuries & not performed to his potential, but Ashwin is your number 1 spinner in the team. He should be a part of the squad, he should be in the playing XI, you have to make a way of getting him in.

I strongly believe that the team certainly can have two spinners in the squad, because both Ashwin & Jadeja are wonderful batsmen. Ashwin has had four Test hundreds, Jadeja has been really consistent with the bat. He did that again in the West Indies, he's a wonderful bowler too & both of them in tandem can certainly be handful for the opposition.

So yes, when India travel outside, it's not always that you get 4 bowlers to pick up 20 wickets. Ideally, if you have a combination of 3 fast bowlers & 2 spinners, wherein your 2 spinners can also contribute with the bat, that's the perfect scenario. And you have 2 front-line spinners who are equally good as batsmen, so I think it's just a matter of time, I strongly believe that Ashwin will certainly make it into the playing XI. So, the management needs to look at that and I am a bit surprised that someone with the ability and quality of Ashwin is sitting out in a Test match.

anil kumblekumble's cornerR AshwinRavindra Jadeja

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...