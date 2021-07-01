WATCH: Australia Hit the Gym in St Lucia Ahead T20I Series Against West Indies

Australian cricket team hit the gym as they arrived in St Lucia to play West Indies in five match T20I series. The Cricket Australia gave a sneak peak of the team gymming as they gear up for an anticipated clash against the Men in Maroon. The video showed a number of players sweating it out with spinner Adam Zampa being the one who got all the limelight. Check this out:

Australia Cricketers Likely for IPL 2021-Report

Some of the top Australia T20 stars are expected to be part of IPL 2021 once it resumes in UAE in September this year. According to a report, barring few who have already stated their unavailability, the IPL teams will not have to sweat over the absence of their overseas stars, especially from Australia.

The news comes as a relief to the IPL franchises days after Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch had said that it will be hard for the players who have skipped international duty citing various reasons to be part of the T20 league which will hold its remaining matches in UAE due to the coronavirus situation in India.

“This is only my personal opinion, I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup then a huge home summer," Finch told SEN WA while speaking to Adam Gilchrist. “It’s a tough situation everyone has been put in but personally I’d find it hard to do that knowing how challenging it is mentally and on your family."

However, as per Cricbuzz, the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams among others may be available for the remainder of IPL 2021.

