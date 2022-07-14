WATCH: Australian Opener David Warner Grooves To 'The Punjaabbaan Song'

From his viral reels dancing on hit songs like Buttabomma or trying his hand at performing the signature dialogue of the film Pushpa, Australian opening batter David Warner has found a new fan following altogether, especially in India.

In his latest reel, Warner can be seen along with his children dancing on the popular The Punjaabban Song from the recently-released movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani

The reel has gone viral on Instagram, gathering more than 6 lakh views and 1.5 lakhs ‘likes’, within hours of posting it.

“We are back at it again!!” he captioned the video also tagging actor Varun Dhawan.

Fans admired Warner’s love for Indian songs and praised his youngest daughter, as she tries to shake a leg with her father.

On the cricketing front, the swashbuckling opener recently returned from the Sri Lanka test tour where the series drew 1-1. Warner had a modest outing in the 2 match series where he scored just 64 runs in 4 innings.

Before leaving the crisis-stricken country, Warner also posted a heartfelt note online thanking the fans and the nation for hosting them, despite the tumultuous times.

“Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting,” Warner wrote in his post.

“You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip,” he went on to add.

