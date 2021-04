WATCH | Australian Teammates Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon 'Cuddle' During Sheffield Shield Final

Australian national team teammates Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon are on the opposite sides at the Sheffield Shield final. While Labuschagne is playing for Queensland, veteran off-spinner Lyon is representing New South Wales. On day 2 of the match, these two found time to get up close and personal with each other. Labuschagne was at the non-striker’s end when Matt Renshaw hit a Lyon delivery down the ground. The veteran spinner in his bid to stop the ball, collided with Labuschagne, who was trying to get his bat grounded. Both fell on the pitch, which was followed by a brief cuddle.

Nathan Lyon was toiled by Labuschagnein the match, he had bowled a total of 27 overs in the final, giving away 87 runs with a solitary wicket of Bryce Street to his name. The New South Wales boast a bowling line-up of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon among others, however, they have been the second-best in the contest.

The two were involved in another light moment when the veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon urged Labuschagne to ‘bat well’.

The incident took place during the 31st over of Queensland’s innings. Lyon had bowled a widish delivery that pitched just above the stumps. Meanwhile, the Australian number four batsman made use of his pads to defend the ball instead of making an attempt with the bat. However, Lyon’s appeal was not entertained by the umpire.

While Nathan Lyon was on his way to the bowling end, he hilariously sledged Marnus which even left the commentators in splits.

On Day 1, NSW were bowled out for a paltry 143 with Michael Neser taking a five-wicket haul that included a sensational catch from Labuschagne.

In reply, Queensland lost Joe Burns cheaply on Day 1 but that was the extent of NSW’s joy. At stumps on day 2, Queensland have amassed 286/3 with Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 160 and Matt Renshaw unbeaten on 29.

