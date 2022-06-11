Watch: Babar Azam Bizarrely Wears Wicketkeeper's Glove to Field a Ball; Pakistan End With Five-run Penalty

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s attempt at being cheeky cost his side five penalty runs during the 2nd ODI against West Indies on Friday. While fielding, Babar wore the wicketkeeper’s glove in one hand which, as per the law, was illegal.

The bizarre incident occurred during West Indies’ unsuccessful chase of 276 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. During the 29th over, bowled by spinner Mohammad Nawaz, Alzarri Joseph defended the first delivery with the ball going toward square leg region and Babar was wearing a glove in his right hand when he caught the ball and the umpire deemed it as illegal fielding.

Watch the incident below:-



What does the law say?

As per Law 28.1 on Protective equipment: No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires.

Well, the penalty runs didn’t cost Pakistan much as West Indies folded for 155 in 32.2 overs with the hosts registering a massive 120-run win to close out the three-match series.

Babar though was left with a wry smile once he realised what his antic has cost Pakistan. However, in the larger context, he must have been pretty pleased with the way his team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“The wicket was double-paced early on,” Babar said during the post-match presentation. “We wanted to build a partnership as we knew it’d be tough for new batters. Unfortunately, there was a run-out. Because of me we were 10-15 runs short,” he said.

West Indies were in a solid position during their chase at 71/1 before collapsing as Mohammad Nawaz finished with four wickets.

“I was confident that our spinners would bowl well. Nawaz was outstanding, he picked wickets at crucial moments,” Babar said.

