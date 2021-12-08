Watch: Babar Azam Bowls For First Time in International Cricket During Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam once again impressed with his batting during the second and last Test match of two-match series against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla Stadium of Dhaka. He scored a gritty 76 runs off 126 balls as Pakistan declared their first innings for 300/4. During the second Test, apart from his batting, the talented left-hander also impressed many with his bowling. He bowled the final over of the Day 4 of the Dhaka Test.

It must be mentioned that it was the first time when Azam has bowled in international cricket. Azam gave away just one run in his over and almost bagged his maiden Test wicket when Taijul Islam nicked the ball on the fifth delivery of his over. However, the ball did not carry to the fielder and Islam survived.

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane’s Vice Captaincy, Ishant Sharma’s Place in Doubt in Team For South Africa Tour

Here is the video of Azam’s first over in international cricket:

While the talismanic cricketer had not tried his luck with the ball in international cricket on many occasions, he had showcased his bowling prowess in domestic cricket here and there. He has managed to pick 21 scalps in First Class (5 wickets), List A (12 wickets) and T20 (4 wickets) combined with his off-spin.

Moving on to Dhaka Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan:

Despite having the home advantage, Bangladesh batters failed to live up to the expectations after Pakistan declared their first innings. Sajid Khan starred with the ball for Pakistan as they bundled out the home side for a meagre 87 runs in 32 overs to enforce the follow-on. Sajid bagged eight wickets while giving away 42 runs in his 15 overs.

ALSO READ | ‘Five-for on Captaincy Debut’: Twitter Hails Pat Cummins’ Fiery Spell Against England at Gabba on Day 1

Batting all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (33 runs off 54 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (30 runs off 50 balls) were the only two players to cross the double-digit mark for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh batters did not fare much better in their second innings as well as they were reeling at 35/4 in (16.4 overs) on the final day at the time of writing this story.

Pakistan won the opening Test match by eight wickets to take an unbeaten lead of 1-0.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here