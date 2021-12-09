Watch: Babar Azam Picks His Maiden International Wicket During Dhaka Test vs Bangladesh

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is counted among the top batters in world cricket in the modern era. However, on Wednesday, during the final day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the dashing 27-year-old cricketer made the headlines for his off-spin bowling. Azam on Tuesday bowled his first international over during the fourth day of the Dhaka Test. He conceded just run in his first over and also came close to picking his first wicket when the fifth ball of his over got the outside edge of Taijul Islam’s bat. But it did not carry to the fielder and Islam was saved.

After successfully completing his first over in world cricket, a confident Azam returned on the last day to again try his hand at bowling and this time he managed to bag his first international wicket.

Azam picked the wicket of Mehidy Hasan, who scored 14 runs off 70 balls. The incident took place in 76th over of Bangladesh’s second innings. Azam trapped Hasan in front of the wicket on the second ball of his over when the Bangladesh batting all-rounder tried to sweep him but missed. Pakistan fielders appealed for the wicket after the ball hit on Hasan’s bat. But the on-field umpire was not convinced and said no. Azam instantly went for the review and he was successful as the ball-tracking device showed that the ball would have gone to hit the stumps.

Following the review, the on-field umpire was forced to change his decision to out as Pakistan players celebrated their skipper’s maiden international wicket.

Here is the video of the incident:

Babar Azam's first ever international wicket. pic.twitter.com/5SZcKVEAqf— Zak (@Zakr1a) December 8, 2021

With his maiden wicket, Azam also ended Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan’s slog over partnership of 51 runs for the seventh wickets.

In the next over, Sajid Khan, who finished with 12 wickets to his name from both innings combined, removed set batsman Shakib Al Hasan (63) from the attack to put his side on top.

In the end, Pakistan bundled out Bangladesh for 205 runs to take the match by an innings and eight runs.

