Watch: Babar Azam Responds When Questioned on His Chat With Virat Kohli During T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Sunday prior to the start of his team’s limited-overs series against West Indies faced the media in a pre-match press conference. Most of the questions during the media interaction were about the three-match T20I which got underway on Monday, and how they plan to tackle different threats. However, one question in particular that grabbed everyone’s attention was about India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli.

A reporter asked the Pakistan skipper about his interaction with Kohli during the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup when the two team clashed in UAE.

Pakistan broke their India jinx in the World Cups earlier this year by registering their first-ever win over their arch-rivals in the marquee event. Following India’s ten-wicket loss at the hands of Pakistan, Kohli was spotted talking to Azam and the video of the same went viral.

In his question, the reporter was referring to the same clip.

Here is the footage of the two together.

Before Azam could answer the question, he was interrupted by Pakistan’s cricket team media manager, who insisted the scribes to keep focus on the Windies series.

However, the reporter insisted that there was nothing controversial about his question and Azam should be able to answer it, if he wishes to.

The Pakistan skipper responded, “Of course, we had a discussion. But why would I reveal it in front of everyone?"

Here is the video of Azam’s press conference:

India’s T20 World Cup tournament opener against Pakistan was the first time when Kohli and Azam came face to face as captains. Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday hammered West Indies by 63 runs in the first T20I match to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series.

The second match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, December 14, in Karachi.

