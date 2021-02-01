Watch: Baroda Batsman Vishnu Solanki Hits Two Helicopter Shots, Twitter Goes Crazy

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Watch: Baroda Batsman Vishnu Solanki Hits Two Helicopter Shots, Twitter Goes Crazy
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which concluded on Sunday, came alive twice when Baroda cricketer Vishnu Solanki played two helicopter shots.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 1, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
The helicopter shot in Cricket reminds one and all of none other than former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the man who swung the bat to dispatch the ball into the crowd.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which concluded on Sunday, came alive twice when Baroda cricketer Vishnu Solanki played two helicopter shots. First, to score the winning runs against Haryana in the quarter-final, and then in the final to take his side to a respectable total after an initial collapse against Tamil Nadu.
Even though Baroda lost the final, there were many positives, with Solanki arguably the biggest, showcasing his talent in the domestic T20 championship. Solanki played a blinder against Haryana a couple of days ago, smashing 16 of the last three balls to take his side home. Baroda needed 15 off the last three deliveries, and Solanki ended the game with 6,4,6, the last being a helicopter shot straight down the ground.
The final was equally difficult, for Baroda were once struggling at 36/6 but Solanki played a 49-run knock to take his side to 120. When BCCI shared a video in which Vishnu Solanki was seen emulating Mahendra Singh Dhoni, cricket fans on Twitter went crazy, lauding the Baroda right-hander for his brilliant effort. Now, with the IPL auction just around the corner, Solanki's performance in the T20 tournament has put him in the spotlight.
One batsman, two helicopter shots! 👍👍
Vishnu Solanki creamed two sixes off helicopter shots, one in the #QF3 against Haryana and one in the #Final against Tamil Nadu. 👌👌 @Paytm #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #TNvBDA
Watch both of those sixes here 🎥👇 https://t.co/jgO6quAaIB pic.twitter.com/pgmYr64ZNI
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 31, 2021
A Twitter user even tagged MS Dhoni and asked his views on how well Solanki executed the shot considered synonymous with the former Indian captain. "With five runs needed off the last ball, Vishnu Solanki hit a helicopter shot for six to send Baroda into the #SMAT2021 semifinals. @msdhoni, please let us know your thoughts," he said.
With five runs needed off the last ball, Vishnu Solanki hit a helicopter shot for six to send Baroda into the #SMAT2021 semifinals. @msdhoni, please let us know your thoughts 😊
— Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) January 27, 2021
Here are some more reactions to Solanki's heroics in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:
Vishnu Solanki does it for Baroda. 15 needed off 3 balls. He hits 6 4 6 off those three balls. And the winning Six came with a helicopter shot. Wow!
— Harshit Rastogi (@im_Hrastogi) January 27, 2021
You beauty Vishnu Solanki 15 needed of last 3 balls smacked them out of the park! #SMAT2021
— Mandar Rane (@mandarsrane) January 27, 2021
Vishnu Solanki did a Dhoni-esque helicopter shot on the final ball!
He knew match was sealed as soon as he hit it. Proper thriller at #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021.
— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) January 27, 2021
"I used to see Mahi bhai. I also thought I should try something different. I thought it will be apt for T20 cricket." - Vishnu Solanki of Baroda. pic.twitter.com/jdCMe8rBUv
— Mayank Gaur (@MayankGaur78) January 28, 2021
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking