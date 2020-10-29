CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

WATCH - Batsmen Run Two Byes After Keeper Collects Ball in a European Cricket Series Match

There have been numerous instances when running between the wickets in a cricket match, has produced hilarious situations, but what transpired in a European Cricket Series is beyond belief. A batting pair playing for Pakcelona CC ran two runs in their T10 match against Catalunya Tigers, when the wicket-keeper had collected the ball cleanly and could have run them out easily.

WATCH - Batsmen Run Two Byes After Keeper Collects Ball in a European Cricket Series Match

There have been numerous instances when running between the wickets in a cricket match, has produced hilarious situations, but what transpired in a European Cricket Series is beyond belief. A batting pair playing for Pakcelona CC ran two runs in their T10 match against Catalunya Tigers, when the wicket-keeper had collected the ball cleanly and could have run them out easily.

Pakcelona needed three runs to win the match on the final ball of the match. But the batsman -- Adalat Ali -- missed the ball, and yet ran a bye. The keeper then ran to the stumps when the non-striker had already made his ground. As the keeper stood next to the stumps, the pair decided to take another run. Keeper also missed the run out chance at both ends.

The match went into the "golden ball".

A Twitter post read:

"SCENES! 2 to tie off last delivery, ball in wicket keeper hands and need another run. WHAT TO DO??"

In the end Catalunya Tigers went on to win the match on the "Golden Ball" rule. This rule has been used in the European Cricket Series, which states that chasing team gets one ball to score two runs or more in one ball. Pakcelona could only take a single off the "Golden Ball", handing Catalunya Tigers the win.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches