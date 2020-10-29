WATCH - Batsmen Run Two Byes After Keeper Collects Ball in a European Cricket Series Match

There have been numerous instances when running between the wickets in a cricket match, has produced hilarious situations, but what transpired in a European Cricket Series is beyond belief. A batting pair playing for Pakcelona CC ran two runs in their T10 match against Catalunya Tigers, when the wicket-keeper had collected the ball cleanly and could have run them out easily.

There have been numerous instances when running between the wickets in a cricket match, has produced hilarious situations, but what transpired in a European Cricket Series is beyond belief. A batting pair playing for Pakcelona CC ran two runs in their T10 match against Catalunya Tigers, when the wicket-keeper had collected the ball cleanly and could have run them out easily.

Pakcelona needed three runs to win the match on the final ball of the match. But the batsman -- Adalat Ali -- missed the ball, and yet ran a bye. The keeper then ran to the stumps when the non-striker had already made his ground. As the keeper stood next to the stumps, the pair decided to take another run. Keeper also missed the run out chance at both ends.

The match went into the "golden ball".

In the end Catalunya Tigers went on to win the match on the "Golden Ball" rule. This rule has been used in the European Cricket Series, which states that chasing team gets one ball to score two runs or more in one ball. Pakcelona could only take a single off the "Golden Ball", handing Catalunya Tigers the win.