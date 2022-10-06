Watch: Batter accidentally punches teammate while celebrating, video leaves fans in splits

The game of Cricket has provided many memorable on-field moments over the years. Even as teams compete with great intensity, there’s no shortage of humour on the field. Another side-splitting incident went viral on social media, this time, from the ongoing European Cricket Championship where a batter punched his non-striker by mistake.

The hilarious incident took place when a batter from France smashed a huge six over mid-wicket and was absolutely pumped about his shot.

As he crossed his batting partner in the middle of the pitch, he expressed his jubilation and went for a strong fist bump but missed his partner’s gloves and ended up smacking his face instead. The funnier part was that the batter didn’t even realize that he jabbed his partner accidentally and gazed away while the poor non-striker stood in shock and was left dazed.

The European Cricket shared the video of the rib-tickling incident on Twitter. They topped it up with a perfect caption that read: “Pat on the back, Jab on the face”.

The side-splitting video soon stormed the internet.

However, this isn’t the first time that the funny antics of the semi-professional cricketers from Europe have gone viral. The amateur cricketers, who are still understanding the game and getting a hang of it, often end up providing some hilarious moments on the field.

Earlier in the year, an array of similar funny videos stormed the internet giving comic respite to the fans. Once a batter had come out without putting his pads on and was seen sprinting back to the pavilion in the funniest of fashions to fetch his pads.

In another video, a comedy of errors occurred when a batter came halfway down with the ball in the hands of the bowler, who could have just walked up to the stumps and dislodged the bells. The bowler, however, opted to throw it from close range but ended up missing the stumps and making a mockery of himself.

