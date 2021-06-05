- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
WATCH: BCCI Shares Video of Team India’s Voyage From Mumbai to Southampton For WTC Final
BCCI on Friday shared the video of Indian teams’ journey from Mumbai to London as both men’s and women’s team prepare for a lengthy British summer.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 5, 2021, 1:35 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday gave us a sneak peek into Team India’s long flight from Mumbai to Southampton. Sharing a short clip of teams’ journey on their official Twitter handle, BCCI said that the “excitement is building up”. Team India, comprising both men and women’s team, are currently undergoing 10 days quarantine ahead of the two-month-long tour of England. While Virat Kohli and co would kick-start their season with the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, the women team would face England in a one-off Test match.
🇮🇳 ✈️ 🏴
Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England 🙌 👌 pic.twitter.com/FIOA2hoNuJ
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2021
India will take on New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final, which will take place between 18 and 22 June, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Indian men’s team is also scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England, starting on August 4.
Team India qualified for the WTC final after topping the points table. New Zealand finished at the second spot. India played 17 Tests as part of the WTC fixture and won 12 of them. They lost four games while one match ended in a draw. New Zealand won seven out of their 11 Test matches and lost four of them.
The Kiwis arrived in England on May 17. The Kane Williamson-led outfit is currently involved in a two-match Test series with hosts England as part of their build-up for the summit clash. New Zealand are scheduled to wrap up the England series by June 14, after that, they will enjoy four-day rest before the WTC final.
Moving on to the women’s team. Mithali Raj and co would start their all-format England tour with a solitary Test match in Bristol on June 16. After that, they will play three-match ODIs and as many T20I series against England.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking