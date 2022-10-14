Watch: Ben Stokes Forgets to Run Off The Final Delivery While Watching His Shot, Leaves Commentators in Splits

The third T20I between Australia and England in Canberra had a disappointing end to it as multiple rain interruptions forced the contest to be abandoned without a result. England were thus denied a chance enforce a T20I clean sweep having already pocketed the three-match series 2-0 by winning the first two matches.

England were put in to bat first and their innings ended prematurely due to rain. The match was shortened to 12-overs-a-side affair and Jos Buttler, unbeaten on 65 off 41 pushed them to a decent 112/2.

Australia were set a revised target of 130 to win from 12 overs. Chris Woakes then wreaked havoc in the very first over as he got rid of Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh with the first two deliveries of the chase and then left them in trouble when he also accounted for dangerman Glenn Maxwell on 8 in his second over.

Rain came to the rescue of Australia though as they match was halted and didn’t resume with the hosts 30/3 in 3.5 overs.

Despite the damp squib, there was plenty of entertainment in the final contest.

Mitchell Starc gave a warning to Buttler for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end before Nathan Lyon correctly predicted how Josh Hazlewood could get rid of in-form England opener Alex Hales.

Towards the end of England innings, some poor judgement from the part of England allrounder Ben Stokes left commentators in splits.

After smashing one from Glenn Maxwell straight over the bowler’s head, Stokes thought it will certainly cross the boundary. And he was quite satisfied with his shot that he started walking back while admiring his shot at the same time.

But soon he realised the ball had slowed down and allowed a fielder to make the stop at long-off. His batting partner and captain Buttler though had the sense to start for the run and had reached the striker’s end when it dawned on the allrounder he should indeed start running.

Stokes soon took off and in his effort to return for a couple quickly, ended up slipping at the non-striker’s end. And by the time he recovered, the throw had come from the deep leaving Stokes disappointed at himself.

