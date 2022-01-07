WATCH: Ben Stokes Survives Despite Ball Hitting Stump; Shane Warne, Sachin Tendulkar React

In the fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England, a bizarre incident took place which shocked the cricketing world. The Australian players were in disbelief when Cameron Green’s delivery hit the stumps but the bails didn’t dislodge and remained intact. Ben Stokes got an extra life but Australian players couldn’t help but start nudging the stumps.

On day 3, Australia bowlers completely dominated the rain-affected first session where England lost four wickets as Scott Boland continued to trouble the visitors.

After Lunch, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow batted through the middle session to take the game to Australia, but still trailed Australia’s first innings 416 for eight declaration by 281 runs at tea.

At the interval, Stokes was unbeaten on 52 with Bairstow not out 45 in England’s 135 for four.

Stokes had a massive slice of luck on 16 when he was given out, only to win a review when replays showed a Cameron Green delivery actually hit the off-stump but the bail somehow was not dislodged, much to his relief.

The Aussie players thought it was an LBW and appealed for that. The umpire gave Stokes out, who decided to take the review and the reply shocked everyone in the middle. While Stokes laughed looking at the replay on the big screen.

Spin great Shane Warne, who was in the commentary box at the time of the incident, expressed his shock at the umpire raising the finger.

What‘s he given it out on? How bizarre was that?” Warne said. “Paul Reiffel was a bowler and he‘s seen it hit the stumps and said, ’you’re out’.

“That‘s one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen given out, for the ball hitting the stumps and the bails didn’t come off … I‘m sorry, I’m still in shock. I’m still not sure what we just saw.”

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter and said that a law needs to be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’.

“Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! @shanewarne," he tweeted.

Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! 😜😬😋@shanewarne#AshesTestpic.twitter.com/gSH2atTGRe— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2022

When you’re confident about your off stump and your off stump is confident about you 😜#Ashes pic.twitter.com/KRfRVYI84x— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 7, 2022

Stokes was eventually dismissed on 66 by Nathan Lyon.

