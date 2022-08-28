WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gets The Better of Babar Azam During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the better of premier batter and Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Sunday in the crucial Asia Cup 2022 group stage clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first as Babar scored a couple of quality boundaries before playing a loose shot to throw his wicket away.

On the fourth ball of third over, Bhuvneshwar trapped Babar on a short ball as the Pakistan skipper tried to pull but failed to get the best of timing on it as Arshdeep Singh took a fine catch at short fine leg. He was dismissed on just 10 as Pakistan suffered a huge blow early.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

He looked solid at the start and hit a solid straight to get off the mark and then almost replicated the same in the next over. However, a lapse of concentration cost him his wicket.

Earlier, during the toss, Babar said 19-year-old pacer Naseem Shah, who’s already made appearances in ODIs and Tests, is making his T20I debut. “We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best.”

Live Score India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Updates

Bhuvneshwar was right on the money from the first over itself as he troubled Mohammad Rizwan and almost got him out on the second ball but a DRS call saved him. The veteran pacer trapped him in front of wicket and the umpire gave it out, however, Rizwan straightaway took the review and the height factor helped him survive.



Playing XIs of India and Pakistan

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here