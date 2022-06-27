Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Produces an Unplayable Delivery to Castle Ireland Captain in 1st T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the world’s best new-ball bowlers. The 32-year-old is an indispensable part of India’s bowling line-up. The right-hand pacer was a regular in all formats of the game for India but persistent injury troubles have hampered his career. Now at the peak of his fitness levels, Bhuvneshwar is back to his best.

In the first T20I match against Ireland, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is also the vice-captain of the side for the Ireland tour, showed his impeccable form and produced a terrific bowling spell. Bhuvneshwar gave away just 16 runs in his 3 overs and took the prized wicket of the Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie. The veteran pacer produced a magical delivery to dismiss Balbirnie for a duck.

Also Read | ‘Would Happily See Cheteshwar Pujara Open The Batting if Rohit Sharma Fails to Recover’ – Graeme Swann

It was a textbook seam bowler’s dismissal as the wily Bhuvneshwar disturbed Balbirnie’s off-stump with an in-swinger. The Indian vice-captain made good use of the overcast conditions and produced an unplayable delivery that swung just enough to sneak through the gate between bat and pad. Bhuvneshwar had set up the dismissal by bowling an out-swinger on the previous ball.

BOWLED!! #IREvIND Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the first breakthrough for #TeamIndia, Andrew Balbirnie gone for duck! pic.twitter.com/0s6QZGsxbh — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 26, 2022

The video clip of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s terrific delivery has broken the Internet with fans in awe of the seasoned bowler.

It is worth noting that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been suffering from back, hamstring and thigh injuries since the 2019 ICC World Cup. After a long injury lay-off, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler made his comeback last year in the limited-overs home series against England. However, Bhuvneshwar found his mojo in this year’s Indian Premier League.

Also Read: Showrunner Pandit Serves up Another Success Story For The Ages

India’s fast bowling mainstay showcased that he had regained pace and retained his skill to take 12 wickets at a miserly economy of 7.34.

After a superb IPL, he had an excellent series against South Africa. In the T20I series against South Africa, Bhuvneshwar picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.07 and eventually was adjudged as the Man of the Series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is vital for India’s chances at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The swing king can move the ball both ways and is also a handy bowler in the death overs. After showing great form in the last few months, he has almost cemented his place in the Indian squad for the marquee T20 tournament.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here