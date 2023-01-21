WATCH: Big Bash League's 'Biggest Troll' Andrew Tye's Post-match Goofiness

Australia’s Andrew Tye showcased his supreme bowling skills against Adelaide Strikers during a Big Bash League fixture on Friday. However, the Perth Scorchers pacer managed to grab the headlines after the match for a hitherto unknown reason.

Tye, during the post-match presentation, was spotted peeking out from behind a banner at the Adelaide Oval. Needless to say, Tye’s mischievous gesture did enough to distract his Perth Scorchers teammate David Payne who was involved in a post-match interaction at that point in time. Payne, soon after finishing his interview, came up to Tye and hilariously said, “You are the most annoying bloke I have ever met.”

The official Twitter handle of Big Bash League also shared a video of the funny incident. “AJ Tye is this league’s biggest troll,” the Tweet read.

The post went viral in no time as cricket fans praised Andre Tye’s videobombing skills.

“Hahah soo funny,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another person tried to imitate David Payne and hilariously wrote, “Love the bloke.”

“Love this guy. Yes I am west Australian but I love the way he smiles his way through a game,” wrote one Twitter user.

One person quite aptly pointed out Andrew Tye expressions’ striking similarity to how The Office character Jim Halpert would peak around right before a prank. “He is giving Jim like vibes (The Office),” the comment read.

Coming back to the game, Andre Tye picked up one wicket against Adelaide Strikers after conceding just 15 runs in his three overs. The 36-year-old Aussie pacer sent Cameron Boyce back to the dressing room to claim his solitary wicket of the game.

David Payne, on the other hand, scalped three crucial wickets in the contest. The left-arm pacer gave away just 20 runs in his three overs. The Englishman was also adjudged Man of the Match for his sensational bowling. Adelaide Strikers performed miserably while facing the deadly Perth Scorchers bowling attack. The hosts were bundled out for a mere total of 92. Adam Hose emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 30.

Perth Scorchers, during the run chase, did not face much trouble. The Ashton Turner-led side scored the winning runs quite comfortably with 53 balls to spare.

