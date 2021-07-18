Watch: Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan Becomes Second Indian to Hit Fifty on T20I And ODI Debuts

Ishan Kishan marked his 23rd birthday with a scintillating India ODI debut, hitting the first ball he faced for a six and then going on to hit a half-century. Kishan made it to the India XI for the series opener against Sri Lanka on Sunday after Sanju Samson was ruled out due to an injury.

Kishan thus became the second ever India batter after Robin Uthappa to record a fifty-plus score on both ODI and T20I debuts. The wicketkeeper-batter made his T20I debut earlier this year against England at home and became the second male player from his country to do so.

The former India U-19 captain took just 33 deliveries to reach his fifty which is also the second highest by a debutant in ODI history. The record for the fastest is by Krunal Pandya, who achieved the feat in 26 deliveries, also against England during an ODI series at home earlier this year.

Walking in to bat at No. 3 after the dismissal of opener Prithvi Shaw, Kishan showed no signs of nerves as he charged forward and swung his bat to smoke a first-ball six off Dhananjaya de Silva and to prove that it wasn’t fluke, he followed that with a four off the next delivery.

He scored 59 off 42, an innings that featured eight fours and two sixes. Lakshan Sandakan put breaks onto his memorable innings.

India were off to a blazing start in their chase of 263 thanks to Shaw who blazed away to a 24-ball 43 in a 58-run stand with captain Shikhar Dhawan at the R Premadasa Stadium.

India are to play three ODIs and as many T20Is during their Sri Lanka tour with all the matches to be played at R Premadasa Stadium behind closed doors.

