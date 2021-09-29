Watch: Bizarre Dismissal of Titans’ Ayabulela Gqamane Against Knights During CSA Provincial T20 Cup

There have been several bizarre and uncharacteristic dismissals in the ‘game of fame’ cricket in the last few years. On Tuesday, another cricketer named Ayabulela Gqamane added his name to this list after he got out in the most bizarre fashion during Cricket South Africa’s Provincial T20 Cup Pool B match between Knights and Titans.

During the match, Gqamane was dismissed from the attack for a hit-wicket and while it is not an uncommon form of dismissals, the manner in which he sent his stumps for a walk is very rare.

The video of the same was shared by the official Instagram handle of CSA. “He’s invented a new way to get out," Cricket South Africa captioned the video on the Facebook-owned platform. CSA also asked their followed if this is the “most bizarre way to ever be dismissed”?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket South Africa (@cricket_south_africa)

In the clip, Gqamane is seen standing deep into the crease in order to prepare himself for a full-length delivery. On seeing, the batter’s position, Migael Pretorius bowled a wide ball, and when Gqamane tried to reach the outside the off-stump delivery, he smashed his own stumps.

The ball was declared wide by the on-field umpire. The batter was also seen smiling at his antics as he walked back to the pavilion.

The fans also agreed that it was one of the most bizarre ways to get out.

“Where is he standing?” a fan asked while replying to the post.

“This is how I get out in gully cricket, to be fair,” revealed a user in the comment box of the post.

“Sad that cricket is dying in South Africa,” said a cricket enthusiast.

“South African cricket summed up in one video,” wrote a fan.

“Hope, it was given wide, some compensation to the batter,” said another user.

Meanwhile, batting first, Titans scored 143 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Knights chased the target in 19.1 overs with six wickets to spare.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here