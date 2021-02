We have often heard people say 'we have seen it all on the cricket field now', but have we, really? We have seen batsmen losing their balance and getting out hit wicket. We have seen two players combine to take a catch, a sight not very rare these days, given the fitness of cricketers and evolution of the game. We have even seen spectators pull spectacular catches sitting in the stands.

But have you ever seen a player conceding four runs, not due to the misfield but because he was changing his jersey. Yes, that was a first, and it happened in the ongoing

Abu Dhabi T10 league, which had already offered cricket lovers plenty of entertainment even before this incident.

On Monday, Team Abu Dhabi locked horns with the Northern Warriors and the game went down to the wire before the latter pulled off a stunning victory. However, even more stunning was a never-seen-before bizarre incident. Rohan Mustafa, the UAE international who plays for Abu Dhabi, was fielding at the boundary when Waseem Muhammad, a Warriors batsman, hit the ball towards him.

As the camera panned, Mustafa was seen struggling to wear his jersey even as the ball rushed to the boundary. Despite chasing the ball, Mustafa failed to field it and the incident left members of both teams laughing.

A Twitter user uploaded the video of the hilarious incident to the microblogging site with the caption: "Just when you think you've seen it all." Netizens, too, had a good laugh and some among them said the incident reminded them of "village cricket".

straight outta village cricket — mannie ਮਨੀ (@mannie2512_) February 1, 2021

Just another level of village — Wyre Foresters Cricket Club (@WyreForestersCC) February 1, 2021

Everything we used to say as a joke about outfield fielders, is becoming a reality. — Hasham (@4Hasham February 2, 2021

In the last ball thriller, the Northern Warriors defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 8 wickets. Waseem Muhammad's 34-ball 76-run innings ensured the Warriors were always in the game. Warriors scored 31 runs off the last 12 balls, with 15 coming in the final over.