Watch: Both Pakistan Batters End Up At Non-striker’s end After Big Mix Up

The Pakistan women cricket were up and against Australia women at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, in the first of the three-match ODI series. The Pakistani side found it difficult to establish themselves, managing only 160 runs on the board in 40 overs in the first innings. Nida Dar was Pakistan’s top scorer with 59 runs but was involved in a terrible mix-up with Kainat Imtiaz, in an instance which saw both players at the same crease. Nida who struck the ball on the offside immediately started to stride for a run but her non-striking partner, Kainat was hesitant to commit and stood in her place after taking a couple of steps. The commentators believed that the Australians got the wicket of Nida Dar in the mix-up, but on reviewing it Kainat Imtiaz was declared out.

Cricket Australia shared a video of the incident on their official Twitter handle with the caption.

“Oh no! A mix-up in the middle for Pakistan sees both Batters stranded at the non-strikers end!”

Oh no! A mix-up in the middle for Pakistan sees both Batters stranded at the non-strikers end!#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/JCKKldbuSI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2023

The Australian side cruised to an eight-wicket victory against their opponents at the Allan Border Field. Phoebe Litchfield scored 78 runs with Meg Lanning bagging 67 runs to guide their team across the finish line in the second innings. Litchfield bagged the Player of the Match award for her contribution.

The Pakistani side struggled to get going right from the start, with openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen scoring zero and four runs respectively. Bismah Maroof got a start but couldn’t convert it into a big inning with Nida Dar trying her best to steer Pakistan to a competitive total with her half-century, receiving very little support from the others.

The bowling department of Pakistan also failed to mount any real challenge with Diana Baig and Omaima Sohail bagging one wicket each. The Australians on the other hand were ruthless with bat and ball, securing a comfortable victory with 67 balls to spare after the slightly tweaked rules of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method that saw both teams play 40 overs each.

The second ODI will also take place at the Allan Border Field on January 18. The Australians have a chance at clinching the trophy whereas Pakistan will be looking to get back on level terms.

