Watch: Brazil Women Take Five Wickets in Final Over to Defeat Canada Women by One Run

Cricket is a game of uncertainties. The just concluded International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 qualifier match between Brazil Women and Canada Women was a perfect example of the same.

With just three runs needed in six balls with five wickets remaining, one would have presumed that Canada women would easily defeat their opponent. However, no one could have foreseen what happened next as Brazil women picked five wickets in the last over of the match to register a memorable one-run win over Canada Women.

Here is the video of Laura Cardoso’s final over:

. W W W W W I freaking LOVE this team! 🇧🇷🏏💪🏼@brasil_cricket Remember this name: Laura Cardoso! See you soon, next World Cup Qualifiers! pic.twitter.com/na6hglopDE — Roberta Moretti Avery (@MorettiAvery) October 26, 2021

Batting first, Brazil batters performed miserably as they managed to score just 48 runs for the loss of seven wickets in a match that was shortened to 17-overs per side.

Roberta Moretti Avery top-scored for Brazil with 21 runs off 32 balls. Hiba Shamshad was the pick of the bowlers for Canadian women as she bagged three wickets while conceding eight runs in her allotted four overs.

Chasing 49 runs for the win, Canada also lost some early wickets and in the end, it came down to three runs in the last over with five wickets in hand and that’s when everything went downhill for them. Cardoso started the final over with a dot ball. On the next five balls, Canada lost five wickets while taking one run in the last ball of the match to lose the match by one run.

Cardoso was awarded the player of the match trophy for her sensational over. She picked three wickets while conceding eight runs in her three overs.

For Canada Women, Mukhwinder Gill was the pick of the batter. Gill scored 19 runs off 29 balls with the help of two boundaries before she was forced to walk back to the pavilion after a runout.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here