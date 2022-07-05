WATCH: McCullum Signals England Bowlers to Bowl Short Balls to Shreyas Iyer; India batter Falls into the Trap

Shreyas Iyer’s misery against the short ball was one of the major concerns when he was leading the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022. The issue was highly spoken about by the experts and the opposition bowlers exposed the weakness time and again. As the right-hand batter arrived in England for the rescheduled Edgbaston Test, the hosts exploited the grey area and the plan was chalked out by head coach Brendon McCullum.

The former Kiwi captain has observed Iyer from close quarters at the IPL and was very well aware of his infirmity against the shorter deliveries. On Monday, Iyer walked out to bat after the fall of Pujara. While Iyer marched towards the pitch, the camera focused on McCullum in the balcony, who was spotted making a couple of gestures, indicating his bowlers to go for the short-pitched deliveries.

Brendon McCullum straightaway told England to go for the short ball tactic against Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/rMGluifmMM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2022

Following the instructions, England bowlers targeted Iyer’s ribs right from the ball 1. Instead of ducking or blocking them, the Indian batter went after it and the move worked as collected two boundaries in three balls.

The Englishmen continued with the barrage of short balls to make Iyer uncomfortable. The latter though hit a boundary off Matthew Potts’ delivery but perished on the very next delivery in an attempt to pay the pull shot. It was a mistimed shot that went straight to James Anderson at mid-wicket who completed his 100th catch in Test matches.

India kept on gifting easy wickets to England but Rishabh Pant’s half-century allowed them to extend their lead to 361 runs by the lunch session. Pujara, who had reached the 50-run mark on Sunday, was hardly troubled by the English pacers. Pant and Pujara’s job was made easier with Ben Stokes giving three overs to part-timer Joe Root after the start of play.

The Saurashtra batter however contributed to his own downfall by but cutting a short and wide ball off Stuart Broad straight to the backward point. It is his pet shot but couldn’t keep it down for a change.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here