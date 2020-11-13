Watch: Brian Lara And Sachin Tendulkar In Action, This Time On A Golf Green
The brilliant and awe-inspiring legends recently rekindled their rivalry on a lush fairway. Seems the two of the maximum record holders in the game are now in pursuit of settling scores many years after retirement.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Two of the first few names when one hears the term cricket has to be Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. They are two of the greatest players of all time to have played the game. Both of them were known for being very competitive on the pitch during their playing days, however, they have been great friends off the field. The long lasting camaraderie has now reached the golf course.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
The brilliant and awe-inspiring legends recently rekindled their rivalry on a lush fairway. Seems the two of the maximum record holders in the game are now in pursuit of settling scores many years after retirement.
The Master Blaster shared the video of himself and The Prince on Instagram and wrote, “@brianlaraofficial and I... this time on the golf course.”
View this post on Instagram
From the same day, Tendulkar shared another post. He shared two amazing pictures, the first of which shows the two veterans posing all smiles in golf t-shirts and caps. In the second photo, we can see them walking towards the back nine with their golf kits.
“Perfect day and perfect company! Our smile says it all,” reads the caption.
View this post on Instagram
The Carribean legend replied, saying, “You also picked the perfect spot my fav tree in the background! A day I always look forward to strolling . the fairways enjoying each other’s company.”
IPL 2020: From Ishan Kishan to Kieron Pollard, Players With Most Sixes
Lara took to his Instagram handle to share a summary of the game. Along with the video, he wrote, “We had 2 close eagle tries today @sachintendulkar! Yours was superb on the 17th, Par 5 - Driver, 3 Wood decked the green in 2 and a putt that moved an inch off the right edge! Tough luck buddy, you’ll hole it next time!”
View this post on Instagram
Lara was in the UAE where the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was underway. He stayed in the bubble along with the likes of Brett Lee.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Final10 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 208 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Eliminator06 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 105 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches