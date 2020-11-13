Watch: Brian Lara And Sachin Tendulkar In Action, This Time On A Golf Green

The brilliant and awe-inspiring legends recently rekindled their rivalry on a lush fairway. Seems the two of the maximum record holders in the game are now in pursuit of settling scores many years after retirement.

Two of the first few names when one hears the term cricket has to be Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. They are two of the greatest players of all time to have played the game. Both of them were known for being very competitive on the pitch during their playing days, however, they have been great friends off the field. The long lasting camaraderie has now reached the golf course.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The brilliant and awe-inspiring legends recently rekindled their rivalry on a lush fairway. Seems the two of the maximum record holders in the game are now in pursuit of settling scores many years after retirement.

The Master Blaster shared the video of himself and The Prince on Instagram and wrote, “@brianlaraofficial and I... this time on the golf course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

From the same day, Tendulkar shared another post. He shared two amazing pictures, the first of which shows the two veterans posing all smiles in golf t-shirts and caps. In the second photo, we can see them walking towards the back nine with their golf kits.

“Perfect day and perfect company! Our smile says it all,” reads the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

The Carribean legend replied, saying, “You also picked the perfect spot my fav tree in the background! A day I always look forward to strolling . the fairways enjoying each other’s company.”

IPL 2020: From Ishan Kishan to Kieron Pollard, Players With Most Sixes

Lara took to his Instagram handle to share a summary of the game. Along with the video, he wrote, “We had 2 close eagle tries today @sachintendulkar! Yours was superb on the 17th, Par 5 - Driver, 3 Wood decked the green in 2 and a putt that moved an inch off the right edge! Tough luck buddy, you’ll hole it next time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial)

Lara was in the UAE where the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was underway. He stayed in the bubble along with the likes of Brett Lee.