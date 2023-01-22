Watch: Brian Lara Joins St George's Band During SA20, Delights Fans And Commentators

The inaugural SA20 league is underway with six franchises vying for the trophy. Top T20 star from the world and the cream of South African domestic talent is on display in South Africa as they hope to replicate the success of Indian Premier League.

All six teams of the SA20 are belong to owners of various IPL franchises.

On Saturday, the fans gathered at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha were treated to an unusual but sight of the legendary Brian Lara adding a dose of Caribbean flair to the festive atmosphere.

Also Read: How Can Pace Sensation Umran Malik Rule The World? Mohammed Shami Has The Answer

As Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings battled on the field, Lara, who was present for the fixture, took some time out to join the famous St George’s Band in the stands and was seen soaking in the fun.

Honorary St George’s Park band member for life! 🎷 Brian Lara bringing his Trinidad vibes to the #Betway #SA20.@Betway_India pic.twitter.com/DGfwyv6wgn— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 21, 2023

Lara was last year named as the head coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad who have also bought a team in the SA20.

Meanwhile, Lara was part of a three-man panel appointed by Cricket West Indies to review the team’s disastrous show at the last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia where they exited in the first round itself.

The panel made a damning prediction that West Indies cricket could “cease to exist as an entity" should the top Caribbean cricketers continue preferring T20 leagues and represent the team on an ‘optional’ basis.

Also Read: Sachin or Virat? Australia Test Captain Cummins Picks His Choice

“The World Cup matches were played in wet and cold Hobart, Tasmania, which had more in common with the north of England than West Indian conditions. In the absence of a camp in Australia, the CPL had little meaningful impact on the Team’s preparation," the panel, also featuring Mickey Arthur and Patrick Thompson Jr said in its review.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here