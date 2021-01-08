Watch: Brisbane Heat’s Max Bryant Displays Stunning Athleticism to Save Six in BBL

In one of the best efforts, Max Bryant of the Heat showed incredible athleticism to save a six off the bat of Stars’ Nick Larkin. The brilliant one-handed stop mid air has received a lot of praise by the cricket fans and experts alike.

In the latest encounter between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League, fans were treated to some of the best fielding efforts in the game. It made a huge difference in the match and ultimately helped decide the outcome of it. In one of the best efforts, Max Bryant of the Heat showed incredible athleticism to save a six off the bat of Stars’ Nick Larkin. The brilliant one-handed stop mid air has received a lot of praise by the cricket fans and experts alike. It happened in the ninth over of the second innings being bowled by Heat’s pacer Lewis Gregory.

The Stars needed 42 runs off 11 deliveries in the rain-reduced match. Larkin struck the ball down the deep mid-wicket which appeared to be going for a maximum, but Bryant, who was standing close to the ropes, jumped backwards in the air with his eyes firmly set on the incoming ball and pushed the ball back into play using his right hand just a fraction of a second before he fell onto the ground.

The ball was then picked by another Heat fielder and Larkin had to settle for just a couple of runs. That save surely salvaged a bit of what was turning out to be disastrous over as the Stars smashed 23 runs.

Check out Max Bryant’s incredible effort to save the six here:

UNBELIEVABLE from Max Bryant! This could be the best fielding game we've ever seen!! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/QoSBB1blxE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2021

“Unbelievable,” the official tournament handle said of Max Bryant. “This could be the best fielding game we’ve ever seen,” it tweeted.

The Heat went on to win the match by 18 runs as per the D/L method. The match was reduced to 10 overs each after rain disturbed the play. Batting first the Heat put up a total of 115 runs in 10 overs. Skipper Chris Lynn was the top scorer for his side with 48 runs in 23 balls. The Stars needed 129 runs according to D/L method, but were restricted to 110 in 10 overs. Despite Larkin’s 16-ball 35 run knock, it was not enough in the end. Lynn was declared the player of the match.