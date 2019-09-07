Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

283/8 (101.4)

England trail by 214 runs, MIN. 70.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan lead by 374 runs

WATCH | Bumrah is a Great Student of the Game: Kumble

AK: I think he is an amazing cricketer, you know for a young boy who walked into Mumbai Indians in the IPL when I was part of it till now, he has just grown in stature, grown in his skillset, he is much stronger, fitter and he has added a bit of pace.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
WATCH | Bumrah is a Great Student of the Game: Kumble

GK: Right, let me ask you about some individuals, and let me start by asking you about Jasprit Bumrah who came into the scheme of things around the time when you were the India coach. Now, just seeing his development as a Test match bowler and especially these two Test matches what has struck you the most in terms of the skill sets and how they have improved?

AK: I think he is an amazing cricketer, you know for a young boy who walked into Mumbai Indians in the IPL when I was part of it till now, he has just grown in stature, grown in his skillset, he is much stronger, fitter and he has added a bit of pace.

He is a lot more consistent, he knows how to get a wicket. It is not just about the skillset you have or you possess the ability to bowl in, away or a bouncer. I think the ability to bounce back and what to do when I think Bumrah has done that brilliantly and he is a great student of the game, he understands the nuances, he bowls differently to different batsmen assesses those conditions really quickly and that has been the ability of Jasprit Bumrah in this series.

What really was intriguing and what was really nice to see was his ability to swing the ball away from the right hander or to the left hander coming back in. I think that to me is lethal. Bumrah can do that consistently. One coming back in is a natural angle to the right-hand batsman. If he can take the ball away which he did in the series, we know what he could do. He could just blast out the opposition in less than five or six overs and that's the ability Bumrah has and I think India is blessed to have someone like him.

anil kumblebccijasprit bumrahkumble's corner

