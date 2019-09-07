WATCH | Bumrah is a Great Student of the Game: Kumble
AK: I think he is an amazing cricketer, you know for a young boy who walked into Mumbai Indians in the IPL when I was part of it till now, he has just grown in stature, grown in his skillset, he is much stronger, fitter and he has added a bit of pace.
