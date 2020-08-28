WATCH: Captain Virat Kohli Hits Nets on the First Day of Training in UAE

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

62/8 (16.1)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

Chasing their maiden IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore have all bases covered heading into the league, including its achilles heel, the death bowling, reckon members of its brand new coaching staff, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
The IPL 2020 is less than a month away and teams are preparing for the tournament in UAE already. The Royal Challengers Bangalore side have hit the nets as well and captain Virat Kohli has only one thing on his mind.

In a video posted by the RCB Twitter handle, Kohli can be seen middling a pull of a short one from a left arm fast bowler.

The shot is met with appreciation from those around watching the captain at work.

Chasing their maiden IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore have all bases covered heading into the league, including its achilles heel, the death bowling, reckon members of its brand new coaching staff, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich.

As senior player Yuzvendra Chahal pointed out in a recent interview, RCB lost 30 percent of their games due to their death bowling over the past three seasons. However, Hesson believes that issue has been addressed with signings of Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn, who was bought back at the auction after being released.

"We were very clear about our death bowling and wanted to make sure we got it covered. We went into the auction wanting to fix that," said Hesson at the virtual media interaction. "We have got Udana, Morris, Richardson, Steyn. Navdeep Saini has done the job nicely and our spinners too will play a big part. We got Chahal who is exceptional bowler and a nice mix of spinners (Shahbaz Nadeem, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali).

"We think we are not so much reliant on our batting and have a balanced unit."

