WATCH: Carlos Brathwaite and Birmingham Bears Handed a 5-run Penalty for Aggressive Throw

Birmingham Bears were handed a five runs penalty when their captain Carlos Brathwaite threw the ball aggressively towards Derbyshire batter Wayne Madsen. The incident happened during a match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 between Birmingham Bears and Derbyshire Cricket Club on Sunday, June 19 at Edgbaston.

In the 13th over of the second innings, Brathwaite bowled a slower delivery which Madsen countered with a solid defensive shot. On his follow-through, Braithwaite retrieved the ball and tried to get Madsen run out by throwing the ball aggressively at the striker’s end.

Things did not go as anticipated for the Bears captain as his attempted throw hit Madsen on his left thigh. The Derbyshire batter straightaway expressed his displeasure and exchanged words with Brathwaite.

The on-field umpires got together and had a lengthy discussion about the incident. After consulting the third Umpire, they decided to impose a five runs penalty on the Birmingham Bears. The West Indies all-rounder was later seen apologising to Madsen for his actions.

Not ideal for Carlos Brathwaite 😬 A 5-run penalty was given against the Bears after this incident…#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/pXZLGcEGYa — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2022

Birmingham won the toss and chose to bat first. The Bears got off to a slow start, as none of their top-order batters reached double figures. Essential contributions from batters Sam Hain (73 runs), Adam Hose (20 runs) and skipper Carlos Brathwaite (18 runs) helped the Bears to put a decent total of 159 runs on the board. Pacer Samuel Connors was the pick of the Derbyshire bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets and conceded just 25 runs in his 4 overs.

In reply, the Derbyshire opening pair got off to a flying start as Shan Masood (45) and Luis Reece (38) stitched a solid partnership of 55 runs for the first wicket. Once Reece departed, Madson took charge of the Derbyshire innings along with Masood. Even after being hit by Brathwaite he did not lose his cool and scored a well-compiled half-century (55).

Derbyshire chased down the target comfortably with almost two overs to spare. With this win, they have climbed up to the fourth position in the Vitality points table. On the other hand, the defeat did not bring any change to Birmingham Bears’ position in the league. They are currently in the third position with 12 points.

