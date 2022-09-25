Watch: Charlotte Dean Breaks Down in Tears And England Dressing Room Left Stunned After Deepti Sharma Pull's Off Run Out at Non-striker's End

India completed a 3-0 clean sweep of England to give the legendary Jhulan Goswami a fitting send-off winning the third and final ODI by 16 runs on Saturday at Lord’s. Chasing a modest 170, England’s top-order crumbled to the pace of Renuka Singh and Jhulan Goswami but Charlotte Dean revived their hopes before being run out on 47 as India had them all out for 153.

While the build-up to the match was an emotional affair considered it was going to be Jhulan’s final match of a storied international career, towards the end, the focus swiftly shifted to Deepti Sharma and her run out of Dean at the non-striker’s end after spotting the England batter backing up too far.

To the uninitiated, this dismissal, while perfectly within the rules and regulations, has often polarised opinions. With England needing 17 to win off 39 deliveries and just a wicket remaining, Dean, who reignited her team’s hopes of avoiding a clean sweep by battling through 80 deliveries and hitting five of them boundaries, Deepti showed some sharp awareness as she realised her opponent was leaving the crease quite early before the ball had been delivered.

She pulled out of her delivery stride and took off the bails before appealing for the run out. The umpire after a brief pause, consulted the TV umpire who adjudged it as out and thus sealing Dean’s and England’s fate.

There were contrasting reactions from both the teams, expectedly. While India were ecstatic having defended 170, England looked heartbroken with Dean breaking down.

The England dressing room wore a stunned look at the turn of events.

During the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was probed over the dismissal and she gave a fitting reply.

“To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which was not easy to take as well. It’s part of the game I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take that,” Harmanpreet said.

